Moorish Castle Lit Purple To Commemorate World Pancreatic Cancer Day

Written by YGTV Team on 25 November 2019 .

Last Thursday the Moorish Castle was lit purple to mark World Pancreatic Cancer Day 2019.

There was also an event at Grand Battery House with over 80 people attending, included speakers from the GHA and Cancer Relief Centre. Minister of Culture, John Cortes, also attended to officially switch on the Moorish Castle lights.

A spokesperson for the Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Charitable Trust said: “We had an excellent feedback from everyone and we wish to tremendously thank all who attended - THANK YOU FOR YOUR SUPPORT! YOU ARE THE ONES THAT MAKE A DIFFERENCE IN PEOPLE’S LIVES.”