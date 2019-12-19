World Trade Center Gibraltar And Local Community Show True Spirit Of Christmas By Helping Children In Need

Written by YGTV Team on 19 December 2019 .

As another year draws to a close, we take the time to reflect on the original values of Christmas which are family, charity and goodwill and realise that there are many people around us who are perhaps not as lucky as we are. The local community of Gibraltar reached into their hearts and reflected this season of goodwill with the kind donation of 480 presents to underprivileged children.

Now in the third year of its Christmas charity campaign, World Trade Center Gibraltar set out a present donation challenge and achieved the incredible support of members of the World Trade Center and the kindness of the local community from far and wide, including the Youth Service who assisted with the distribution.

On behalf of World Trade Center Gibraltar, Mariela Gancheva, Front of House Manager said: “We are so overwhelmed and grateful to all the people who contributed to the campaign this year. Thank you for your help in making this Christmas that little bit more magical for those in need.”