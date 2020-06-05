UEFA Foundation Awards €50,000 To Local Charity

Written by YGTV Team on 05 June 2020 .

The UEFA Foundation for Children has granted this year's €50,000 award to the local charity Help Me Learn Africa. The charity was nominated by the Gibraltar Football Association.

The Gibraltar FA made the presentation this morning to Louise Barea, the founder of the charity, on behalf of the UEFA Foundation.

The presentation, made by Gibraltar FA General Secretary Ivan Robba, formalises the award from UEFA to the charity.

Established in 2014, UEFA encourages its Member Associations to nominate a local charity which provides support in the areas of children’s healthcare and education, as well as promoting access to sporting activity, facilitating children’s personal development and fostering the integration of minorities, for an award of €50,000.

The Gibraltar Football Association initially helped the charity by supplying football kits to allow youngsters in a remote part of Ghana to play organised football.