GBC Open Day: Stay Home Edition Raises £180,000 For Covid Fund

Written by YGTV Team on 09 July 2020 .

The ‘GBC Open Day: Stay Home Edition’ broadcast on 29th April at the height of lockdown, has raised £180,000 - an all-time record for the Open Day Charitable Trust. Individuals and numerous companies contributed to the fund-raising effort by Radio Gibraltar and GBC Television through special programmes that aired on the day.

Over the past few weeks, trustees have been following up the various financial pledges made, all of which have now been honoured.

As intended, the money collected has been donated to the GHA’s ‘Covid-19’ Fund to assist with the extraordinary expenses incurred as a result of the health emergency.

GBC CEO and Open Day Trustee, Gerard Teuma, today made a presentation to Health Minister, Paul Balban, at the GHA’s offices in St Bernard’s Hospital.

Mr Teuma said: “I am delighted over the phenomenal amount of money collected. Our viewers and listeners never let us down, and I am particularly pleased that the fund-raising effort has been carried out via GBC, which has had a central role in keeping everyone informed and entertained during lockdown, while also ensuring to channel financial help where it’s needed through our charitable trust.”

Open Day Trustees have thanked everyone who either donated and/or who encouraged corporate donations, adding that the community-wide effort has illustrated how Gibraltar always comes together at a time of need.

Upon receiving the funds, Mr Balban thanked GBC for having organised the special Open Day as well as everyone who contributed.

This latest £180,000 donation by the Open Day Charitable Trust is in addition to its earlier donation of £50,000, bringing the total donated by the GBC Open Day on behalf of its viewers and listeners to the GHA’s ‘Covid-19’ Fund to £230,000 – the largest donation in the Corporation’s history.