British Forces Gibraltar Raise Over £400 For Cancer Relief Centre

Written by YGTV Team on 27 September 2021 .

Members of staff at British Forces Gibraltar raised over £400 for a coffee morning to support a local charity on Friday 24 September 2021.

Homemade cakes and cookies were displayed in two locations to mark the 8th Annual Coffee morning with the Cancer Relief Centre. All cakes were kindly donated by the talented bakers within the community.