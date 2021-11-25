Prostate Cancer Gibraltar: Annual Shave-Off And Road Run

Written by YGTV Team on 25 November 2021 .

Prostate Cancer Gibraltar have announced two fundraising events which will take place this Saturday.

Shave-Off

The annual Moustache Shave-Off event, will take place this Saturday 27th November at 10:00 am at Casemates Square. The fee is £5, but any donations will be welcomed.

All funds donated to Prostate Cancer Gibraltar are used to increase awareness of this terrible disease locally, support prostate cancer patients in various ways and purchase medical equipment for the urology department at the Gibraltar Heath Authority, to improve treatment to prostate cancer patients.

Early detection saves lives.

5Km Road Run

Prostate Cancer Gibraltar is also, in conjunction with the GAAA (Gibraltar Amateur Athletics Association), holding a 5 km Road Run on Saturday 27th November . The run will commence at 9.30 am, with registrations starting at 9.00 am from Casemates Square. The registration fee is £5 and/or a donation to Prostate Cancer Gibraltar. All are welcome.