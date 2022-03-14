Solidarity Run Raises Over £2000 In Support Of Ukraine

Written by YGTV Team on 14 March 2022 .

This weekend hundreds of runners raised over £2000 for charity. The money will be donated to Ukrainian refugees evacuated to Gibraltar via the Rock’s Civil Contingencies department.

A statement from the Carpe Diem Running Club follows below:

The event saw over 200 runners take part in either a 3km or 5km run, which was organised by the Gibraltar Amateur Athletics Association and the Carpe Diem Running Club.

A spokesperson for the Carpe Diem Running Club, said: “It was a fabulous turn out, we were not expecting so many people to turn up for the event, especially due to the bad weather.

“We are absolutely over the moon with the generosity of the general public who have gone above and beyond to help make this event a success. We couldn’t have done it without you.

“We would like to thank the GAAA, the marshals, the runners and everyone who donated to this cause, this money will make a difference.

"We would also like to thank Corre Libre for promoting this event on their social media pages and helping out as marshals."

The spokesperson added that donations are still being accepted, to find out how to donate, email carpediemgibraltar@ gmail.com

Photo: Jack Evans Photography