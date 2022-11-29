Move The Boob Campaign Raises Over £15600

Written by YGTV Team on 29 November 2022 .

Breast Cancer Support Gibraltar's "Move The Boob' campaign has raised over £15600.

A statement from Breast Cancer Support Gibraltar follows below:

In conjunction with Pink October, Breast Cancer Support Gibraltar launched a new campaign “Move the Boob” to encourage fitness and exercise as it has been shown to improve muscle strength, fatigue, anxiety, depression and several quality of life factors in Cancer Survivors.

Breast Cancer Support Gibraltar would like to thank everyone who made the Pink October “Move the Boob” Campaign a huge Success. A grand Total of £15,630.13 (an extra £4.50 was added to cheque total). The following Clubs, Schools and entities made the campaign a great success:

Natalia Ruiz (Aqua Zumba), Karl Olivero (Round Robin Football Tournament), Karess Zammit (Zumba), Europa Ladies Hockey, GABBA, Titans Hockey Club, Gibraltar Taekwondo, ACE Pilates, Westside School Teachers, Governors Meadow School, Physique Gym, Inshape Fitness, Gibraltar Boxing Association, Stylos Dance Group, Reshape & Rumble, Westside Sixth former Students, Gibraltar Girl Guides, Kindred, Gibraltar Regiment, Bishop Fitzgerald School year 4’s, Helane Fitness, Gibraltar Volleyball Association, Mums Dance by Nicole, St Martins School, Natalie Hill Fitness, Padel Tennis Association. Masbro Insurance, Hipica San Gregal, Warhammer, Carpe Diem, PAAMOA, Capurro Insurance, Ladies Self Defence, Absolute Fitness, St Bernards School & Environment Department.

The charities goals and achievements can’t be met without the contribution of the community and their involvement has made a difference. Thank you all once again.