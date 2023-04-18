RGP Recruits Raise Thousands for Charity

Written by YGTV Team on 18 April 2023 .

It was smiles all round after a Gibraltar charity received a cheque for £2,000 from the Royal Gibraltar Police this morning.

The money was raised by the RGP’s 2023 Recruit Class during their Community Event on Saturday 25 March.



The money was donated to Cancer Relief Gibraltar, who have been providing support to people living with cancer on the Rock for over 40 years.



On hand to receive the novelty-size-cheque at the charity’s headquarters were Laina Sultana and Bianca Yeo.



Bianca, who works in the charity’s Events and Fundraising Department, said: “We couldn’t run this place if it wasn’t for community fundraising events such as this, which are really important to us.



“All the money received goes to providing free services to anyone affected by cancer in the community, not just patients but also carers.



“We’d like to thank everyone who came to the event and donated money, and of course to all the officers who helped organise the event, we know how much work goes into organising these sorts of events.”



For more information visit www.cancerrelief.gi





