Strait of Gibraltar Association Hold Camel Trek Charity Event

Written by YGTV Team on 15 May 2023 .

The Strait of Gibraltar Association organised a “Camel Trek 23” charity event from 5th - 8th May along the Atlantic coastline from Asilah to Tangiers in Morocco. Eleven camel riders were sponsored by local entities and individuals.

A spokesperson said: “Thanks to 35 generous sponsors, Strait of Gibraltar Association Trust (RN328) has been able to raise £17,000 in aid of: Caring for Gibraltar, Cancer Relief Centre Gibraltar, 100% Mamans for Single Mothers in Tangier, Association of Deaf and Hearing-Impaired Children in Tangier, and Association of Mentally Disabled Children in Tangier, Morocco.”



"We are overwhelmed by the outpouring of support from our community and are incredibly grateful for the generosity of our donors," said Mr Steven Marin Secretary of SGA Trust "The funds raised will make a significant impact on the lives of the charities we are supporting."



Following the successful Camel Trek II, the camel riders visited the beneficiary charities in Tangier to witness first-hand the great impact of these charities in Tangier and to express gratitude to the dedicated individuals working tirelessly to support their respective causes.



“On behalf of Strait of Gibraltar Association Trust trustees and volunteers, we would like to express our gratitude to all sponsors for their generous sponsorships, and 4x4 Maroc Atlas for their endless effort they made to make this charity event a success.”