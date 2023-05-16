RAOB Donate Over £4000 To Local Charities

The RAOB recently presented two cheques from the proceeds of the Cardboard Boat Race 2022. £2000 was presented to Dick Barton from the Gibraltar Alzheimer’s & Dementia Society with another £2300 presented to Matthew Turnock from St. John’s Ambulance.

A statement from the RAOB follows below:

The Cardboard Boat Race will take place this year on Saturday 19th August. We hope to make it bigger than ever! Proceeds this year to GBC Open Day Appeal & Prostate Cancer Gibraltar.