Breast Cancer Support Gibraltar - Walkers 4 Knockers

Written by YGTV Team on 16 May 2023 .

Breast Cancer Support Gibraltar are caling on the public to get involved with their Walkers 4 Knockers campaign during the month of June.

A statement from Breast Cancer Support Gibraltar follows below:

Join Gibraltar in Walking for Breast Cancer!

Get your work colleagues, family, friends and even pets together and walk or run 5Kms for a cause any time between 1st and 30th June.

CHALLENGE 2023

Breast Cancer Support Gibraltar are walking to fight Breast Cancer and every step counts, this year we need you to count your steps and send it to us with a selfie. The person with the most steps walked will receive a prize. Selfies with steps to be sent via Whatsapp to 58008944

Walk, Donate & Nominate

BCSG Acc: 10216701

Sort Code: 40-51-78

IBAN: G166TNOV000010216700001

SWIFT:TNOVGIGI

Trusted Novus Bank