Cancer Relief Invites You To Their Fun Day

Written by YGTV Team on 16 May 2023 .

As part of their 40th Anniversary celebrations, Cancer Relief Gibraltar has announced that they will be hosting their first-ever fun day this Saturday 20th May at John Mackintosh Square (Piazza). The fun day will be on from 10am till 3pm where you can expect live music, a lot of games, a dress-up as a nurse competition (with prizes for the best dressed nurse), a bouncy castle, face painting, and so much more!

There will be some delicious food and drinks from local establishments such as Top Dogs, Dominos Pizza, ‘Here’s Johnny’s’ Ice Cream, Stagnetto, Restsso and the Wonderland Kiosk (Candy Floss). This is only a glimpse on what to look forward to at their fun day, the charity would like this to be an enjoyable event for the community and would encourage everyone to come down for a fun-filled day.



For more information, contact us on 20042392, email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or contact them via their social media pages!





