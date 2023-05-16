A Look Back at the Inaugural GibSams Wellbeing at Work Conference

Written by YGTV Team on 16 May 2023 .

Last week’s GibSams Wellbeing at Work Conference attracted over 110 attendees including CEOs, industry professionals, community leaders and business leaders. The event featured speakers and interactive sessions designed to provide attendees with the tools and knowledge they need to promote better mental health and wellbeing in the workplace.

Mr Glenn D Rolfsen, an accomplished psychotherapist and leadership consultant from Oslo delivered a keynote speech on transforming unhealthy and toxic work environments at the inaugural Wellbeing at Work Conference by GibSams. Known for his Gozzip 2018 concept, Mr Rolfsen has presented as a keynote speaker at the World Health Organisation (WHO) and various HR organisations throughout Europe.



GibSams CEO, Brenda Cuby, said, "We are thrilled with the success of our first Wellbeing at Work Conference and are already planning next year’s event. Mental health and wellbeing are important issues, especially within the workplace, and it was wonderful to see so many people come together to learn and share ideas."



The event was made possible thanks to the generous support of sponsors and donors, including Sunborn Hotel Gibraltar, Anna Miel Photography and PragmaticPlay.



Image credit: Anna Miel





