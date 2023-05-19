5 in 5 Football Funday Raises £3,000

Written by YGTV Team on 19 May 2023 .

The Gibraltar FA held hugely successful and brilliantly attended football fun day at the Victoria Stadium, last Saturday morning, which saw a corporate football challenge taking place alongside fun themed activities for kids such as ‘slip and slide’, ‘beat the keeper’, football based inflatable dart board challenges and the ever-popular jumping castles.

The inclement weather and huge downpour, first thing in the morning last Saturday, threatened to derail the whole event, thankfully however, the weather cleared and by mid- morning all the teams taking part in the football tournament had arrived and were raring to go. As the clouds cleared and the sun came out, the tournament promptly kicked off and the competitive streaks in each of the teams where there for all to see.



Nat West and Peninsula eventually made it into the final and the two evenly matched teams could not be separated as the final whistle went, meaning a penalty shootout would decide the winner. It was the team from Nat West who kept their nerve and won the tournament.



As the corporate football challenge was taking place, the fun day all around the stadium was in full flow, with youngsters of all ages (and some not so young) ‘slipping and sliding’ and lining up to take penalties against Gibraltar Goalkeepers Bradley Banda and Gianna Grech. Both Goalkeepers got well into the spirit of the day and were throwing themselves around to the delight of the youngsters.



Cancer Relief Gibraltar and the Cardiac Association, the two charities the 5in5 Challenge is raising money for, were also on hand during the fun day as they set up information and awareness stalls.



The Gibraltar FA would like to thank all the teams that took part in the event, G&M Parties and Dining 54 Café for all of their help and assistance throughout the day.



Gibraltar FA General Secretary, Ivan Robba, on presenting a cheque for £3,000 to the 5in5 stated:



“We are delighted that we have been able to put on an event which has seen Gibraltarians of all ages come down to the Victoria Stadium and enjoy themselves whilst at the same time playing football. It was great to see so many youngsters smiling and having fun in the beat the keeper and other fun events whilst simultaneously watching the adults sweat it out on the pitch representing their various teams and organisations.



“We raised just over £2000 on the day, which the Gibraltar FA has topped up to £3000 and it’s an honour to present the funds to Charles and Adrian today. We would like to wish them well in the rest of their fundraising events and we urge the whole community to get behind them as they continue their monumental efforts and prepare to take on their gruelling 5in5 challenge.”





