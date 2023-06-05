#FreeTheKnee is Back

Written by YGTV Team on 05 June 2023 .

The Gibraltar Financial Services Commission ("GFSC") is once again raising awareness for Prostate Cancer Gibraltar with its annual #FreeTheKnee campaign.

A statement continued: "A staple event for local organisations during the summer period, with your generosity we have been able to raise an upwards of £35,000 over the years.



"This year we are kicking off with a Corporate Charity Padel Tournament on Saturday 8th July as from 9am in the Padel Courts in the Victoria Stadium (MUGA).



"To register, two players need to be signed up per team (**must work for the same organisation**). Entry fee is £50 per team with all proceeds going to Prostate Cancer Gibraltar. Bank transfer details will be provided upon registration with completion of team payments required by Friday 23rd June. Mixed teams are welcome and no previous experience is needed!



"An additional player can be added to the team for an extra fee of £25. Any donations above and beyond the entry fee towards this worthy cause will also be more than welcome!



Please email with the following information by Friday 23rd June:



• Organisation name.



• Player names (please ensure to copy all corporate contact emails).



• Primary contact (including phone number).



"A presentation ceremony will take place at the end of the tournament with the winning team and runner up awarded a trophy sponsored by our long standing #FTK allies Marble ARC



"Come and join us for what promises to be an eventful day filled with food, drink, music, raffles and more!"