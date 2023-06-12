West Ham shirt Raises Funds For Childline

Written by YGTV Team on 12 June 2023 .

On her recent trip to London, Xavi Valero gave his aunt Marie Carmen Lia a shirt signed by all West Ham’s first-team players in order that Childline could use it as a fundraising prize.

A statement from Childline Gibraltar follows below:

Currently on the Rock, West Ham’s goalkeeping coach Xavi Valero is the nephew of Childline volunteer, Marie Carmen Lia.

On her recent trip to London, Xavi gave Marie Carmen a shirt signed by all West Ham’s first-team players in order that Childline could use it as a fundraising prize.

In a week when the ‘Hammers’ won their first-ever European trophy, the shirt was auctioned online with the winning bid coming from keen West Ham fan, Mike Nicholls of Chestertons Estate Agents.

A spokesperson for Childline said, ‘We are grateful to Xavi for the gift of the shirt and to Mike for his generous winning bid. Chestertons are supporters of our various Quiz Nights and other fundraising events and we rely on these events, in addition to donations, so that Childline is able to provide its full range of support to children, young people and families.’





