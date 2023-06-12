Calpe House Support Floyd Swift And His Ultra Marathon

Written by YGTV Team on 12 June 2023 .

The Calpe House team presented Floyd Swift with a Calpe House T-shirt for him to wear during his upcoming Ultra London Marathon on 24th June.

A statement from Calpe House follows below:

The race starts in Woolwich and finishes in Richmond, covering a total distance of 55km, which is longest distance he has attempted.

Floyd is currently staying at Calpe House with his daughter Ava Rose, who has been in London to have an operation due to hip dysplasia, the operation and treatment is life changing and will support her to live a normal life.

Floyd commented “thankfully the community at Calpe House is second to none and everyone is like one big family. Please help support this charity so that if you ever need it, it is here”

Albert Poggio OBE GMH, Chairman of Calpe House GA, on behalf of the Trustees and the staff wished Floyd the best of luck and thanked him for undertaking such a tremendous challenge for Calpe House.

TV personability Joe Wicks recently joined Floyd for training in the park.

Anyone who wishes to support Floyd please visit https://www.justgiving.com/page/floyd-swift