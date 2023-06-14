Gibtelecom Corporate Golf Day Raises Almost £2000 For GibSams

Written by YGTV Team on 14 June 2023 .

Gibtelecom held its annual Charity Golf Day at the stunning La Reserva Golf Club in Sotogrande, with the generous 60 participants raising £1,850 for GibSams.

A statement from Gibtelecom follows below:

The well-deserved winners on the day were Louis Montegriffo and Nick Bell-Young.

Gibtelecom’s Enterprise Director, Danny Hook shared: “Once again it was a great event! It was brilliant to spend the customers and see them enjoying a great tournament whilst raising some money for a very worthwhile cause.”

He added: “The Golf Day is one of the events which our customers, partners and participants look forward to every year, in fact we were oversubscribed this year. Gibtelecom has been the main sponsor for the second year running, but we’d also like to thank the other sponsors Kindred Group, Specifix Gibraltar, Pragmatic Play, Shine Easy, Pura Vida catamaran, Hercules Office Solutions and all the smaller businesses who contributed to the charity raffle, as well as La Reserva de Sotogrande for being such great hosts. The event is going from strength to strength and we look forward to seeing it develop further next year."

Gibsams offers a listening service to anyone who feels they need to talk and be heard, or who may be experiencing distress, despair or self-harming thoughts every day of the year. They also offer a range of support and awareness raising services for the community, businesses and education providers throughout Gibraltar.





