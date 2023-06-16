Startup Grind Gibraltar’s Charity Football Tournament And Summer Party

Written by YGTV Team on 16 June 2023 .

Startup Grind Gibraltar hosts two yearly events supporting a chosen charity. This year the annual in-person Summer Party will be on the 6th July at La Sala, Sunborn Yacht Hotel with funds raised through various activities going to The EV Foundation Trust and The Gibraltar Disability Society.

A statement from Startup Grind Gibraltar follows below:

The Society’s main aim has always been to raise funds to help disabled people with equipment and other necessities that are not covered by other financial sources. No Committee member is paid for their time and effort so all funds go directly to the Charity. Additionally, The EV Foundation has been a lifeline for Gibraltarian and nearby Spanish families in need, by providing vital support for essential needs like food, clothing, utilities, and home furnishings Their overarching mission is to empower these families by offering additional assistance, such as access to job training, employment opportunities and educational resources, helping them build a brighter and more sustainable future.

As part of the fundraising efforts this year once again, Startup Grind Gibraltar are also hosting a Charity Mixed Football Tournament on 30th June 2023 from 9:00 am - 12:00 pm at Pitch 2 Victoria Stadium. Players for the friendly matches will join a 5-aside team for 10-20 minute matches and the winners will play each other for the final. This will be a great team building, fun, exercise whilst supporting two very worthy causes. Teams and single players are welcome to participate with a minimum donation of £20.00 per player.

All the money raised through the Charity Football Tournament and Summer Party ticket sales will be presented in a cheque at the event to The EV Foundation Trust and The Disability Society

Chapter Director Denise Matthews explained “ It’s essential as part of our core values as a global organisation to harness the power of our business community, channel our collective energy and spark the hope for families facing challenging circumstances. Together, we have the power to make a profound impact on the lives of families in need, providing them with the support and resources they deserve. We rally under the banner of compassion and generosity, as we kick-start with an event that blends the very generous business community and philanthropy.

Every contribution, big or small, brings us closer to transforming lives and this is our ultimate "goal". With every pound donated which we give in full and every moment of support, we create a path towards brighter futures "






