The Peter J. Isola Foundation Supports Gibraltar Disability Society With Funding Towards Purchase Of Thirteen Multi-Sports Wheelchairs

Written by YGTV Team on 29 June 2023 .

The Peter Isola Foundation has supported the Gibraltar Disability Society with funding towards the purchase of thirteen multi-sports wheelchairs.

A statement from the Peter Isola Foundation follows below:

These are the first specific pieces of equipment in Gibraltar that allow persons with physical disabilities to have inclusion in local sports.

Sport has the potential to be a catalyst for inclusion and we believe that we all have a responsibility to make this happen.

By including persons with disabilities, sport also provides opportunities for innovation and recognises that diversity, equity, and inclusion have become elements that define sport.

After months of work the first Wheelchair Rugby match in Gibraltar organised by the Para Sports Association has taken place.

Mr Peter Isola said. “We are delighted to be able to continue supporting our community. This is a fantastic initiative, where we are not only making a profound impact to the lives of people with disabilities, but we are also making a valuable contribution to a more inclusive society.