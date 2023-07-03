Breast Cancer Support Gibraltar Fundraising Tapas Night

Written by YGTV Team on 03 July 2023 .

Breast Cancer Support Gibraltar is organising its annual fund raising Tapas Night on Thursday 20th July 2023. This is open to members of the public who are welcome to attend and help support the Charity.

The event will take at Dolphin Restaurant, Rosia Bay, starting at 8:30 pm. Tickets are £28 per person and includes paella, calamares, ensaladilla rusa and more. There will also be some live music during the course of the evening.



Members of the public wishing to attend should book by contacting Shereen on WhatsApp +350 54012731 or visiting the booking site at



https://breast-cancer-support-gibraltar.sumupstore.com/product/dolphins-tapas-night

Breast Cancer Support Gibraltar is a local Charity and pressure Group which raises awareness about Breast Cancer and offers support, information and practical advice to those affected by it. It is committed to campaigning for the improvement of Breast Cancer Services in Gibraltar and to help improve the experience of those affected by it. The Charity works with and supports health professionals with an aim to making the experience more bearable for people affected by this type of cancer.