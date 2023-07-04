Relay For Life Raises Over £74,000

Written by YGTV Team on 04 July 2023 .

The Relay For Life Gibraltar organising committee has announced that the funds raised has now reached the sum of £74,608.36.

A statement from Relay For Life Gibraltar follows below:

The Relay For Life Gibraltar organising committee wishes to announce that the funds raised for this event has now reached the magnificent sum of £74,608.36 which is an incredible achievement.

The Relay was this year held at the Lathbury Sports Centre on the 3rd-4th June where over 850 people participated in this 24 hour overnight event. 68 Cancer Survivors were also present as Guests of Honour for the first lap, started off by Miss Gibraltar Faith Torres, and this proved to be a particularly poignant moment.

A constant stream of spectators also attended throughout the weekend to witness and support the efforts of all the numerous participants committed around the track over 24 hours. All these people played their own part in ensuring the event’s tremendous success and ultimately this has enabled us to collectively accomplish such a positive fundraising outcome.

Undoubtedly one of the highlights of the weekend was the Candle of Hope Ceremony just after sunset. Once again this proved to be a particularly moving occasion when dedicated candle bags were lit up on the stands and around the track evoking strong emotions and setting the mood for the whole event.

The organising committee wishes to thank everyone who attended, participated, assisted and supported Relay For Life Gibraltar in many different ways which clearly demonstrates a clear determination by our Community to work towards eradicating cancer from our lives.

There are a great number of people to thank, many of whom have given up their time, raised and donated money to help make this Relay the success it has been and without them this would certainly not have been possible. They are numerous and are mentioned below in no particular order: Participants, Survivors and helpers, St Johns Ambulance, u-mee, Steve Victory and his team at the GSLA and Stadium personnel on duty, Miss Gibraltar Faith Torres, Gibralflora, Restsso, Domino’s Pizza, Lewis Stagnetto Ltd, Gibmaroc, Airport Fire & Rescue Service, GBC, Eyleen from the Gibraltar Chronicle, Eroski, GJBS, Christine Linares, Janine Pereira and team from The Base Training Club, Gibtelecom, Fresh Entertainment, Stylos Dance Studios, Danza Academy, Showdance Company, JF Dance. Parissa & Priyana from the Bollywood Fitness Club, Gibraltar Cultural Services, Calypso Tours, Cisarego & Son Ltd and anyone else who may have been inadvertently omitted.

Well done and many thanks to all as this is an investment for a better future. Nicky, Adrian, Therese, Franky, Hazel & Giovi Relay For Life Gibraltar Organising Committee Celebrate. Remember. Fight back.





