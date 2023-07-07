Valerga Brothers Donate Over £3000 To Calpe House

Written by YGTV Team on 07 July 2023 .

The Valerga Brothers have donated the proceeds from their recent album, ‘Soundtrack of our Teens’, to Calpe House.

A statement from Calpe House follows below:

The Valerga Brothers complied an exclusive album ‘Soundtrack of our Teens’, which included 33 tracks.

The Brothers describe it as a collection of the music that inspired, schooled and enriched them across their 57 years as musicians.

All proceeds from the sale of the album have very kindly been donated to Calpe House GA, this totals £3,450, with a limited number of copies available for purchase from Calpe House.

Pictured below Sir Joseph Bossano KCMG, Patron of Calpe House and Albert Poggio OBE GMH, Chairman and CEO, receiving from the The Valerga Brothers.