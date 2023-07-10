Lincoln Red Imps FC Supports Cancer Relief Gibraltar

Written by YGTV Team on 10 July 2023 .

Lincoln Red Imps FC have announced that Cancer Relief Gibraltar will become its official partner for the upcoming 2023/24 season.

A statement from Cancer Relief Gibraltar follows below:

All proceeds made from their clash with Qarabag this Tuesday 11th July will be donated to the charity. Cancer Relief Gibraltar will also have their logo printed on the sleeve for our European and Domestic games this season. We will also have collection tins around the stadium if the public would like to make a donation to this wonderful and hard working charity.

Cancer Relief Gibraltar have been providing support to people living with cancer in the community for over 40 years. The Centre, which is located in South Barracks Road, understand that a diagnosis of cancer can be a life-changing event and they are always free to help. Celebrating their 40 years of community charity service - it only seems fitting that we bring their names a long with us around Europe.

Elton Duarte, Club Director, commented on the partnership - "To team up with Cancer Relief Gibraltar, especially in such a significant milestone in their 40th Anniversary year, for the Club is very important and honoured to do so.



With our partnership we are fully committed to raise as much awareness for the group as possible so they can continue to prosper and thrive with their commitments and extraordinary work that they do for our community on a daily basis.



With this in mind, we shall be taking advantage of our first home game of the UEFA Champions League qualifiers this coming Tuesday to kick of this awareness campaign and of which all gate proceeds will be donated to the group."

Cancer Relief CEO, Gráinne McKenna, had this to say on the partnership - "Cancer Relief is extremely excited about Lincoln Red Imps becoming one of our official supporters for our 40th anniversary year. At Cancer Relief, we offer support to anyone affected by cancer in our community and provide a range of services to help those affected by cancer to live life to the full. This iniative, driven by Lincoln Red Imps, is invaluable in terms of increasing awareness of the work we do and helping us reach those who may need our support. All of us at Cancer Relief would like to say a huge thank you to Lincoln Red Imps for their support."