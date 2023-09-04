Gibraltar Sustainable Awards 2023

Written by YGTV Team on 04 September 2023 .

The Nautilus Project are excited to announce that after the last four editions, they will be hosting fifth consecutive Gibraltar Sustainable Awards in collaboration with the GFSB.

A statement continued: “The theme this year is One Planet, One Ocean, One Climate, One Future #Together with a view of showcasing the different ways in which the diverse representation of Gibraltar’s community is mitigating its plastic and carbon footprint and how the Climate Crisis is at the global forefront.

“We are on the lookout for local businesses, organisations, charities and clubs that have implemented the highest number of green initiatives including minimising their carbon and plastic footprints. No sustainable transition is too small!”

The following categories will apply:

Flora and Fauna

Energy Conservation

Water Conservation

Waste Management

Environment

Pollution and Climate Change

Examples may include (but are not limited to):

Awarded the most TNP certificates since accreditations began.

Implementation of Energy Saving practices.

Recycling within the workplace.

Cutback on single use plastics.

Plastic Free Events.

Reduction in CO2 emissions.

Sustainability within the workplace.

Positive impact on Gibraltar’s coastline.

Power Point presentation entries are to be submitted to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. by no later than Monday 18th September 2023 (end of the working day) Contact Melanie Soiza-Stagnetto for any further information on +350 54002262

Prizegiving ceremony is set for World Energy Efficiency Day observed on October 4th 2023

Entries are to be sent via power point presentations to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. on or before the above date.

“Last year’s sixteen finalists were a true testament to the diverse representation on how the Gibraltarian community is engaging with our environment and we trust that this year is yet to supersede.”