GibSams Launches and Shares “Talking Toolkit” Resource As Part Of September Suicide Prevention Month

Written by YGTV Team on 04 September 2023 .

GibSams has launched and shared their ‘Talking Toolkit’, a resourceful guide on having conversations about mental health; this forms part of GibSams’ ‘Break the Silence’ Campaign for ‘September Suicide Prevention Month’. The Toolkit provides the Gibraltar community with actionable advice on how to talk more confidentially about mental health and to support those who may be experiencing distress.

GibSams Trustee David Revagliatte, in collaboration with Janice Benning, founder & CEO of ‘Neuro Vitality Ltd’ and Mental Health First Aid England approved Instructor, co-wrote the ‘Talking Toolkit’. This valuable resource can be accessed and downloaded at www.gibsams.gi and printed copies are being shared amongst Gibraltar schools and placed in community spaces.

Important themes are covered in the GibSams ‘Talking Toolkit’ including: active listening, mental health conversations, language & mental health, how to educate yourself, how to look after your health and self-care practices, with useful contact details for local sources of support. This very positive resource provides guidance on and examples of prompts, acceptable language, responses, what to avoid and tips. The Toolkit aims to provide information and communication techniques to support positive conversations around mental health, as perhaps one may change someone’s life for the better.

As GibSams’ theme this year is to ‘Break the Silence’, the ‘Talking Toolkit’ reinforces this and the importance of facilitating and having open conversations about mental wellbeing. By overcoming the stigma and taboos surrounding mental health issues, GibSams believes that keeping the conversation going can mitigate crises and potential suicide. Breaking this silence can help reduce isolation, promote understanding, and create a supportive environment for individuals dealing with mental health challenges or going through a difficult time.

Friday 22nd September marks the last event during September Suicide Prevention Month, ‘Green Friday’. GibSams encourages everyone to wear Green that day to raise awareness of the services they offer and to promote the ‘Talking Toolkit’ with the message that:

“Approaching conversations about mental health do not necessarily need to be about ‘fixing’ or solving another person’s problems for them – often they can revolve around offering someone a listening ear and guiding them towards professional help if required.”

If you would like a copy of the ‘Talking Toolkit’, please contact This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . Call GibSams for a free, confidential, non-judgemental chat on 116 123 or live chat online at www.gibsams.gi