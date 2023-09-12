Adrian Stevenson Completes Great North Run

Written by YGTV Team on 12 September 2023 .

Gibraltarian accountant and director of AMS Accounting Services Ltd, Adrian Stevenson, successfully completed the Great North Run at Newcastle on Sunday as part of the Great Ormand Street Hospital (GOSH) team and was declared top fund raiser for the team.

A statement follows below:

Adrian was there with his wife Tessa (nee Labrador) and children Matthew, Jamie (himself a patient of GOSH) and Chloe who offered him much needed support. It also gave them an opportunity to meet up with Adrian’s aunt and cousins whom he had not seen in some time – Adrian was born in Newcastle. Also participating in the race from Gibraltar were sportswoman Lesley Jackson and GHA Sponsored Patients administrator Damian Love, both fundraising for different charities. They all felt very proud of their achievements, the only downside was that they missed out on the Gibraltar Day celebrations!