Gibraltar Red Cross Launches Morocco Earthquake Appeal

Written by YGTV Team on 12 September 2023 .

The Gibraltar Red Cross have launched an appeal following the tragic earthquake in Morocco, with the epicentre in the Atlas Mountains to the south west of Marrakech, on Friday 8 September 2023. The Society’s condolences and sympathies go out to the families of the many lost and to those injured directly or indirectly, and to all those in our local community, in particular our Moroccan friends, who may have been impacted through family or friends.

Donations from individuals and businesses can be made to assist those impacted by the Moroccan tragedy at the Convent (the Red Cross office is accessed via the rear entrance from 10.00-13.00 on Monday to Friday); or by cheque and posted to Red Cross, The Convent, Gibraltar; or through a bank transfer via Gibraltar International Bank to:

ACCOUNT NAME- GIBRALTAR RED CROSS (Disaster Relief Fund) ACCOUNT NUMBER – 01569002

SORT CODE – 60-83-14

IBAN – GI62 GIBK 0000 0015 6900 002 BIC - GIBKGIGI

Bank transfers should be labelled "Moroccan appeal" or this should be written on the reverse side of any cheque.

A spokesperson for Gibraltar’s Red Cross said “ the immediate priorities of rescuing people, providing medical and other assistance is being handled by the Moroccan authorities, with assistance from specialist agencies of other countries where required. To date there are over 2500 people dead and some 1500 injured, with up to a few hundred thousand estimated displaced people losing or having severely damaged homes, combined with coping with the awful loss or injuries of loved ones.”

The spokesperson continued “our funds will contribute to the recovery and rebuilding phase in which the Gibraltar Red Cross can help most and we urge the Gibraltar community to generously donate as they have done so magnificently for other tragedies worldwide in the past. The Gibraltar Red Cross raised over £130,000 for the Turkey/Syria earthquake disaster earlier this year, including one large corporate donation, and we would hope we can do as well for a neighboring country and its people who have stood by Gibraltar in its times of need in the past.” The spokesperson added, “Contributing monies through an internationally recognised and experienced organisation like the Red Cross ensures funds are utilised to best effect. We would look to co-ordinate with other local organisations who may be raising funds and to other ways of supporting Moroccans at this time.”

“Gibraltar Red Cross” the spokesperson added, “will also be looking to hold a Flag Day in Gibraltar, in the very near future to raise monies. A further announcement will be made shortly.”

Any enquiries please contact Lois Soiza (Welfare Officer) at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or on +350 20074452 for further information.