Strait of Gibraltar Association Presents Generous Donations to 100% Mamans and Assadaka Associations in Tangier

Written by YGTV Team on 15 September 2023 .

The Strait of Gibraltar Association, in a “display of unwavering commitment to philanthropy,” is thrilled to announce the presentation of significant donations to two distinguished associations in Tangier. A heartfelt sum of £2,715.07 each was presented to 100% Mamans Association and the Assadaka Association on Wednesday, September 6, 2023, and Thursday, September 7, 2023, respectively.

A statement continued: “The generous donations are a result of the successful "Camel Trek 23" charitable event organized by the Strait of Gibraltar Association, which took place from May 5, 2023 to May 8, 2023, tracing the picturesque Atlantic coastline from Asilah to Tangiers, Morocco. Sponsored by local entities and individuals, the event featured 11 camel riders whose collective fundraising efforts generated a remarkable £17,000.

“These funds have been allocated to benefit various charitable causes, including Caring for Gibraltar, Cancer Relief Centre Gibraltar, 100% Mamans for single mothers in Tangier, the Attawasol Association of Deaf and Hearing-Impaired Children in Tangier, and Assadaka Association of Mentally Disabled Children in Tangier, Morocco.

“The Strait of Gibraltar Association has already presented a cheque to the Attawasol Association of Deaf and Hearing-Impaired Children in Tangier during the official opening ceremony of the GMBA office in Tangier on Monday, June 12, 2023, in the esteemed presence of the Honourable John Cortes.

“The 100% Mamans Association in Tangier aims to uplift the lives of single mothers and encourage their integration into society. The generous donation from the Strait of Gibraltar Association underscores their commitment to enhancing the well-being of single mothers within the association.

“The contribution to the Assadaka Association for Down Syndrome Children and Adults in Tangier will be instrumental in providing deaf children with essential pedagogical materials. “Furthermore, it will support the association's efforts to create an enriching and creative learning environment for their students.

“The Strait of Gibraltar Association remains dedicated to fostering goodwill, collaboration, and philanthropy, extending its unwavering support to worthy causes in both Gibraltar and Morocco.

“For more information about the Strait of Gibraltar Association and its charitable initiatives, please visit https://www.facebook.com/GibraltarAssociation"