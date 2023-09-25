Cancer Relief 10th Annual Coffee Morning

Written by YGTV Team on 25 September 2023 .

It’s that time of the year again, Cancer Relief’s annual Coffee Morning is back! The event will be taking place on the 29th September at the Calpe Rowing Club from 10am till 6pm.

A statement from Cancer Relief Gibraltar follows below:

Following feedback from last years all-day event, the charity has decided to once again hold their well-known and much-loved event ALL DAY! This way, families with children and those finishing work can come along.

Tea, coffee, sandwiches, and cakes all being served as from 10am – what a great way to spend your Friday! As per usual, we are inviting local establishments to hold coffee mornings in support – look out for ones close to you, or even hold your own! However you choose to get involved, we invite you to make our 10th annual Coffee Morning even better than last years and keep the funding coming in for vital cancer support services.

But that’s not all…this year, Cancer Relief will be hosting their very own Bake Off competition on the day judged by two well-known bakers, Sonia De La Rosa and Sharon Garcia from Piece of Cake! Pop down at 11am to see the adult’s category and purchase a piece of the winning cake! Don’t think we have forgotten about those young bakers out there, there is also a junior category with the judging taking place at 4pm! This is one event you really do not want to miss!





