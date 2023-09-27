Strait Of Gibraltar Association Trust And Eea International Mtü Joint Relief Mission In Response To Moroccan Earthquake Disaster

In the wake of the devastating earthquake that struck Morocco on September 8, 2023, the Strait of Gibraltar Association Trust, in collaboration with EEA International MTÜ, embarked on a humanitarian assessment mission to provide crucial assistance to those affected by the earthquake.

The joint mission, composed of a multidisciplinary team with expertise in emergency medical response and disaster relief, commenced on Friday, September 22, 2023.

The mission's journey was marked by a challenging 23-hour drive through landscapes of both chaos and mesmerizing beauty. The team, fortuitously taking an alternate route, found themselves in the epicentre of the disaster zone. Along their route, they stopped at camps that had the seal of the King of Morocco and met with the local authorities who welcomed their presence and mission.

Upon their arrival on Saturday night, the team visited the army base in Marrakech, and on Sunday, they held a meeting with a representative from the Ministry of Health in Marrakesh.

Throughout their journey, the team witnessed remarkable coordination, organization, and the supply of essentials, ranging from tents and bedding to food and raw materials. Along the way, they encountered only two NGOs, including the German NGO "Tuisa Hilft" and the World Kitchen Organization. Additionally, the team had the privilege of meeting with and discussing risk assessment with the “Topos team from Mexico”, who were among the initial responders to the disaster.

As of the latest update, the team remains committed to providing assistance. On Tuesday, September 26, 2023, a decision was made to establish a camp in close proximity to the epicentre of the disaster, where the team had been on Monday. Their ongoing missions involve assisting individuals and those with disabilities to reach their homes up in the mountains and distributing vital supplies. To enhance these efforts, the team has formed a partnership with the German NGO "Tuisa Hilft."

The Strait of Gibraltar Association Trust and EEA International MTÜ extend their sincere gratitude to all individuals and organizations involved in supporting this humanitarian endeavour. Our teams continue to work tirelessly to provide aid, comfort, and hope to the affected communities during this challenging time.






