Gibraltar Defence Police Donation In Aid Of The Morocco Earthquake Appeal

Written by YGTV Team on 17 October 2023 .

Gibraltar Defence Police officers and support staff together with contributions from the GDP Federation charitable fund and the GDP Benevolent fund, have raised a total of £1155, donated to the locally registered charities Straits of Gibraltar Association & Caring for Gibraltar in support of their efforts towards the Morocco Earthquake Appeal.

GDP Deputy Chief of Police Superintendent Mark Wook and GDPF Chairman Reggie Azopardi met the charity’s trustee Ms. Jayne Wink and charity volunteers at GDP Headquarters to present a cheque and discuss their work.

GDPF Chairman Reggie Azopardi Said: “Over recent weeks, we have been collecting individual donations from police officers and support staff, and further donations from our Federation charity fund and GDP Benevolent fund. We have discussed with Ms Wink, that our contribution will be directed towards purchasing much needed essential equipment and winter clothing for young children in the affected communities in Morocco. We understand the importance of collaboration and encourage individuals and other local organisations to join us in supporting the Strait of Gibraltar Association & Caring for Gibraltar, Morocco Earthquake Appeal. Together, we can make an impact and help rebuild the lives of those affected by this disaster.”





