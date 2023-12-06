Convent Christmas Fair – Over £8,000 Raised for Charity

Written by YGTV Team on 06 December 2023 .

The Convent Christmas Fair held last week was a huge success. The Governor says he would like to extend his heartfelt gratitude to all involved: the stall holders, volunteers, school children (with their amazing singing and dancing), Bassadone Motors for the “superb main raffle prize" (motorbike), and of course all of the visitors to the Convent who made the day so special.

Over £8,000 was raised on behalf of three local charities – the Gibraltar Society for the Visually Impaired, the Society of St Vincent de Paul, and St Theresa’s Kitchen. The funds will be distributed equally between the charities before Christmas.

A statement ended: “Thank you so much, and the Convent Team would like to wish you all a very happy Christmas.”