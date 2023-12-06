GBC Open Day ‘Punch a Prize’ Tickets On Sale Tomorrow

Written by YGTV Team on 06 December 2023 .

Tickets for the GBC Open Day ‘Punch a Prize’ go on sale tomorrow – a week ahead of the big day.

Six lucky winners will be called live during the TV show and they will be guaranteed one of the prizes below.

£500 to spend at RDA

£300 MH Bland Travel Voucher

£250 to spend at Trends

£100 to spend at Eroski

Bosch Cordless Vacuum Cleaner from TCA

A weekend for 2, Half Board, on The Sunborn Hotel

Afternoon Tea for 8 people at Moniques at Queensway Quay

Christmas Lottery tickets courtesy of Castiel Winser

Tickets will be available at MH Bland in Market Lane and cost £2 each.

As GBC prepares for the big day on Thursday 14th December the community has been busy fundraising and organising various events from a Karaoke Night to a Santa Dash.

GBC CEO James Neish said: “It’s fantastic to see the love that people have for the Open Day and the great community spirit it generates. We are all very much looking forward to the 14th December.”

He added: “There has been a huge response for the car tickets and I’m sure the Punch A Prize will generate as much interest.”

GBC is also reminding the public that teams can also sign up for the popular Treasure Hunt for £10 per person (teams of between three and five members). Full details and forms are available at www.gbc.gi/treasurehunt