Pragmatic Play Donates £10,000 To Calpe House

Written by YGTV Team on 08 December 2023 .

Pragmatic Play has donated £10,000 to Calpe House GA as part of their ongoing three-year commitment to the charity.

A statement from Calpe House GA follows below:

In our second annual donation, Pragmatic Play has contributed £10,000 to Calpe House GA as part of our ongoing three-year commitment to this vital charity. Calpe House plays a crucial role in providing accommodation and support to Gibraltar residents in need of medical assistance in London.

Since its establishment in 1991, Calpe House has been a lifeline for over 9,000 Gibraltar patients and their families during challenging times. Our donation is directed towards sponsoring a suite in the house, furthering our dedication to supporting the excellent work of Calpe House as they provide a “Home away from Home” to those in need.

Albert Poggio OBE GMH, Executive Chairman Calpe House, would like to thank Pragmatic Play for their continued support, and reiterated how important their contribution is in maintaining the high standard at Calpe House.





