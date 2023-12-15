Gibraltar Table Tennis Association Doubles Tournament - Purple Tournament
A fundraising tournament was recently held at MUGA sports complex to raise funds for Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Gibraltar.
Tournament was sponsored by local companies Basewell Ltd, D&H Ceramics, MedMarine Ltd and Medboat Engines and a fantastic amount of £1,400 was raised in sponsorships and registration fees.
The Charity said “A massive thank you to GTTA, sponsors and everyone who participated. An inspiring tournament which has helped us in raising awareness of the fastest killing cancer of all common cancers”