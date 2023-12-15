Richard’s Jumpers Raises over £1300 For Charity

A statement from the RGP follows below:

Richard Harman, who works in the Information Management and Vetting Unit at New Mole House, is no stranger to fund-raising as he has been involved in the Open Day for each of the past four years.

‘This year’s idea was to be sponsored to turn up for work in a different Christmas jumper on each of the 13 days from 1 December till the Open Day on 14 Dec.

‘I set myself a target of £200,’ said Richard.

‘Then, when the donations started to come in, I raised my target to £500 – but I never expected to raise £1300! People have been extremely generous.’

And why wasn’t Richard at his place of work on Thursday?

Because he’d taken a day’s leave so that he could help GBC to raise even more money on the big day itself!