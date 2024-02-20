MedSteps5Challenge 2024

Written by YGTV Team on 20 February 2024 .

This year will see the 10th anniversary of the MedSteps5Challenge which will take place on 20th April.

A statement from the MedSteps5Challenge follows below:

The initiative will see participants attempt to climb the Med Steps up to five times in a day in a bid to raise money for Cancer Relief Gibraltar.

Fundraising efforts began back in 2015 when Mark Cooper, joined by his friends Graham Dyer and Simon Morgan, cycled from London to Gibraltar. As an extra fundraiser, Mark came up with the idea of walking or running up and down the Mediterranean Steps 5 times in a day. This first MedSteps5 Challenge raised £6,000 with over £100,000 collected for the charity in the eight years since it began.

The MedSteps5Challenge is not only the Prison Service’s annual charity event, but a firm fixture on the Rock’s community event calendar.

Next year, to celebrate the 10th anniversary, and to make the event bigger and better, the organisers have attracted lead sponsorship from Sovereign and local estate agents Chestertons, with both having made the commitment to support the event for the next 3 years. Livescore and Image Graphics also supporting this great event.

Mark commented: “Generous sponsorship now means the MedSteps5Challenge can attract an even greater following, with all participants now receiving a quality event T-shirt with their £15 entry fee. Any participant who raises more than £150 through JustGiving, will get free entry including a T Shirt. On completion of three or five laps, participants will also receive a medal. Mark added that 100% of funds raised go to Cancer Relief Gibraltar.







Both Sovereign and Chestertons are committed to promoting the event to attract a record attendance and a record sum for Cancer Relief.

Sovereign Wealth Managing Director, Eamon Bermingham commented: “Sovereign are delighted to be the joint lead sponsor of this fantastic event. We will be bringing a lot of our team along to take part and we all hope to see you all there.”







Chestertons’ Paul Duck, Managing Director commenting, "Chestertons is thrilled to be part of the 10th anniversary MedSteps5Challenge, and we're excited to join hands with the

organisers and sponsors to make this event even more remarkable for the benefit of Cancer Relief, a charity close to our hearts.”

The organisers recommend opening a Just Giving Page for Cancer Relief Gibraltar (www.justgiving.com/g-s-c-r ) for participants with all proceeds going to Cancer Relief

The MedSteps5 team will have two open days to promote the event on 6th March and 10th April at the Piazza, 0900 – 1500.

For any enquiries, contact the team via the Facebook page ‘Med Steps 5 Challenge’: https://www.facebook.com/MedSteps5





