SSAFA Gibraltar Unveils New Community Connections Champions To Combat Loneliness

Written by YGTV Team on 05 March 2024 .

SSAFA Gibraltar, the Armed Forces charity, have announced the introduction of its Community Connections Champions (CCC) in Gibraltar, a new initiative designed to fight loneliness and foster a stronger, more united community.

A statement from SSAFA follows below:

Meet Mel, Hannah, and Susan – the dedicated volunteers stepping forward to make a positive impact within the military and wider community.

A United Front Against Loneliness

Our CCCs bring diverse backgrounds, passion, and a unified goal: to ensure no one in our community feels isolated or alone. "I never want anyone to feel isolated, lonely or lost" Hannah shares, echoing the sentiment at the heart of this initiative. Each champion joined the cause driven by a desire to bring people together, give back to the community, and make a tangible, positive difference in the lives of others.

Vision for the Future

The Champions are focused on creating a vibrant community where everyone feels connected and supported. They aim to help the community come together, share skills and support, and provide different opportunities to promote engagement and participation. From organising special occasions to supporting events that cater to various interests and needs, the team is dedicated to enriching the lives of Gibraltar's serving residents.

Make a Difference

Becoming a CCC is more than a volunteer opportunity; it's a chance to touch people's lives deeply. "It gives a sense of purpose," says Mel, highlighting the profound impact volunteers can make. Susan adds, "Providing a safe environment for those who feel lonely or isolated is rewarding beyond words."

Upcoming Events and Activities

SSAFA Gibraltar's CCCs are already planning a range of exciting events and activities designed for community members to connect and build friendships, and will be announced shortly. They also support SSAFA Gibraltar’s Monthly Coffee Mornings (on the first Thursday of the month at Kings Chapel from 1030-1200).

Join Us

We invite the community to join us in this exciting journey. Whether you're interested in becoming a Community Connections Champion, a volunteer, or a committee member, your contribution can make a significant difference. Let's work together to ensure that no one in our community has to face loneliness alone.

For more information on how to get involved, please visit SSAFA Gibraltar's Facebook page or contact us by email at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

About SSAFA

SSAFA, the Armed Forces charity, has been providing lifelong support to our Forces and their families since 1885. Last year, our teams of volunteers and employees helped more than 85,000 people across the Global SSAFA Network from World War Two veterans to young men and women who have served in more recent conflicts.





