Strait Of Gibraltar Association Organises Flag Day A Fundraising Event

Written by YGTV Team on 18 March 2024 .

Strait of Gibraltar Association Trust is organising a flag day to raise funds for the charities they currently support.

The event will be held on Friday 22nd March 2024 at the ICC, Piazza, and Morrisons from 08:30am to 6:00pm.

A statement from the Strait of Gibraltar Association Trust follows below:

Your donation can make a real difference in the lives of those we serve.

The monies raised will be in aid of:

Caring For Gibraltar 100% Maman for Single Mothers in Tangier, Morocco Deaf children School: Attawassol Association for the Education, Teaching and Qualification of Hearing-Impaired Children (Sinwane Centre) in Tangier, Morocco. Down Syndrome: Assadaka (Friendship) Association for Mentally Disabled Children in Tangier, Morocco. Strait of Gibraltar Association´s earthquake relief efforts.

Please note that you will be able to donate to our Trust from 13/03/2024 to 01/05/2024 by dialling 8611 from any Gibtelecom landline and mobile number

** Disclaimer: CALLS COST £1

** CONNECTION FEE: Nil

** PLEASE SEEK BILLPAYER’S PERMISSION PRIOR TO CALLING

Thank you for your generosity and support! and we hope to see you there!



