St Bernard’s Upper Primary Castle Steps Challenge for Pancreatic Cancer UK / Gibraltar

Written by YGTV Team on 25 March 2024 .

As part of their Charity based work, St Bernard’s Upper Primary undertook a “Castle Steps Challenge” to raise funds for Pancreatic Cancer UK, which is a charity that is very close to their hearts. The school were supporting Ms Lesley-Ann Cornelio, daughter of previous Headteacher Mr Kenneth Saez, who is taking part in the London Marathon 2024 in support of the charity and in his memory.

Pupils and staff took turns throughout the day to walk as many times as possible up and down Castle Steps, which is in their school catchment area. It was an enjoyable and challenging way to raise funds whilst exercising!

The school are delighted to have raised a very significant amount of money, which will undoubtedly be put to very good use by their chosen charities.

The Headteachers said they are, as always, very proud of their school community for their unwavering help and support in making this event such a huge success.