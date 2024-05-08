SNAG Launch “Inclusive Communication For All” Campaign - Request For Sponsorship

The Special Needs Action Group (SNAG) are looking for sponsorships following the launch of their 'Inclusive Communication For All' campaign.

Below follows a statement from the Special Needs Action Group:

The Special Needs Action Group (SNAG) was registered with the Charity Commissioners in Gibraltar, Registration no 330 in July 2021. The purpose of SNAG is to support children/adults with Special Needs, disabilities, their families and to raise awareness on Special Needs and Disability in our Community.

Although we are a relatively new charity during our first years we believe that we have not only provided a wealth of support in terms of after school sessions, family workshops, support of Schools, Learning Support Facilities and Centres with equipment required for Special Educational Needs (SEN). We have also brought the issue of Special Needs/ Disability to the forefront of local discussion and awareness.

We have run several initiatives that have assisted persons with disabilities and their families throughout the community such as the introduction of the Sunflower Lanyard to Gibraltar to raise awareness about Hidden Disabilities, the purchasing of Embrace It bracelets with QR codes for persons with disabilities and the purchasing of Abilities in Me book range for all our local schools.

We have just launched our latest campaign ‘Inclusive Communication for All’.

Last year we provided St Martins School with over £11,000 worth of iPads with Proloque software and a secure charging safe for the iPads.

(Proloquo2Go is an award-winning AAC app that enables non-speaking children and adults to express themselves confidently and initiate conversations.)

This year we are hoping to provide each school’s Learning Support Units with 2/3 iPads with the same software. The cost of each iPad with software will be £510.

We are hopeful that you will be able to support SNAG with a donation so we can purchase these iPads and in so doing assist us in supporting our children and adults with Special Educational Needs. We look forward to hearing from you and answering any questions you may have regarding our proposal.

