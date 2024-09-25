Ukraine Appeal Still Open

Written by YGTV Team on 25 September 2024 .

Lady Bathurst, the new President of the Gibraltar branch of the British Red Cross, today met in the Convent with Ernest Danino and Brian Brooks from the Government’s Civil Contingencies Unit. This was to thank them for their Ukraine aid work and to receive a donation for £6312 for the ongoing Red Cross appeal.

A statement from Gibraltar Red Cross follows below:

In April 2022, touched by their engagement with Ukrainians fleeing the war zone and moving to Gibraltar, Brian and Ernest had set up a local appeal to raise funds for medical supplies to Ukraine. They linked up with the late Eddie Davies, Gibraltar Red Cross Chairperson at the time, who in turn began discussions on requirements with Red Cross Odessa, Ukraine.

“After a few weeks of intense fund raising and thanks to local organisations, businesses and individuals, a substantial amount of monies were raised and medical equipment purchased” explained Ernest Danino. “Then in June 2022” he continued “with the assistance of three more locals (Alan Hernandez, Sean Robba and Steven Mifsud), we drove across Europe in two large vans and successfully delivered these medical supplies to a Red Cross distribution centre at the border between Romania and Ukraine.”

“Due to late donations, money saved on the costs of the trip and VAT refunds on some supplies, the residual monies are now being passed to the ongoing Gibraltar Red Cross Ukraine appeal” said Ernest Danino.

Joining from Gibraltar Red Cross at the presentation today is Edgar Lavarello, Treasurer, together with new Committee member, Christine Clifton-Psaila, and Lois Soiza, Welfare Officer.

The Chair of Gibraltar Red Cross, Tim Bristow, commented “we welcome Lady Bathurst’s participation with the Red Cross, along with His Excellency the Governor, Sir Ben Bathurst, becoming Patron of the Gibraltar branch.” Tim added “as the Ukraine war continues with its devastating consequences we’ll take this opportunity to remind everyone this Red Cross special appeal very much remains open.”

Edgar Lavarello added “this latest contribution is significant in that it takes the funds raised by our local branch since 2022 to over £150K, which are forwarded to the British Red Cross to provide direct humanitarian assistance in Ukraine. Humanitarian assistance is still much in need and donations can be posted, made in person at the Red Cross Office to the rear of the Convent or transferred to the Gibraltar Red Cross account at the Gibraltar International Bank (account number 01569002 marked for ‘Ukraine appeal’, bank code 60-83-14; IBAN G162 GIBK 0000 0015 6900 002) ”.





