£200,000 Vessel Seized In Anti Money Laundering Operation

Written by YGTV Team on 08 July 2020 .

The RGP have seized a £200,000 vessel as a result of an ongoing operation into money laundering and cross border Transnational drug trafficking.

A statement from the RGP follows below:

As a result of an ongoing operation into money laundering and cross border Transnational drug trafficking, a locally registered 11.5m vessel ‘Sunrays’ has been seized today by Officers from the Money Laundering Investigation Unit and RGP Marine Section from a berth at Ocean Village.

The vessel is valued at approximately £200,000 and was searched with the assistance of HM Customs officers.

This is an ongoing operation where any assets identified as being as a result of criminal conduct or used to facilitate money laundering activity, will be seized.



