£200,000 Vessel Seized In Anti Money Laundering Operation
The RGP have seized a £200,000 vessel as a result of an ongoing operation into money laundering and cross border Transnational drug trafficking.
A statement from the RGP follows below:
As a result of an ongoing operation into money laundering and cross border Transnational drug trafficking, a locally registered 11.5m vessel ‘Sunrays’ has been seized today by Officers from the Money Laundering Investigation Unit and RGP Marine Section from a berth at Ocean Village.
The vessel is valued at approximately £200,000 and was searched with the assistance of HM Customs officers.
This is an ongoing operation where any assets identified as being as a result of criminal conduct or used to facilitate money laundering activity, will be seized.