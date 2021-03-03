Carer Charged After £130,000 Jewellery Theft

A Spanish national has been charged with Burglary and Theft after jewellery worth  approximately £130,000 was stolen from properties in Gibraltar. 

A statement from the RGP follows below:

Virginia OSUNA GIL, 31, from La Linea de la Concepcion, is alleged to have taken  the numerous pieces of high value jewellery between the 31st of December 2019 and  1st of July 2020. 

The items were stolen from two properties owned by a family who employed the  carer. 

Yesterday’s charges followed an extensive investigation by detectives from the  Royal Gibraltar Police’s Criminal Investigation Department (CID). 

Various items were also forensically analysed by the force’s Crime Scene  Investigators. 

OSUNA GIL was detained in police custody overnight and will appear before the  Magistrates' Court this morning. 



