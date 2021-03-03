Carer Charged After £130,000 Jewellery Theft

Written by YGTV Team on 03 March 2021 .

A Spanish national has been charged with Burglary and Theft after jewellery worth approximately £130,000 was stolen from properties in Gibraltar.

A statement from the RGP follows below:

Virginia OSUNA GIL, 31, from La Linea de la Concepcion, is alleged to have taken the numerous pieces of high value jewellery between the 31st of December 2019 and 1st of July 2020.

The items were stolen from two properties owned by a family who employed the carer.

Yesterday’s charges followed an extensive investigation by detectives from the Royal Gibraltar Police’s Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

Various items were also forensically analysed by the force’s Crime Scene Investigators.

OSUNA GIL was detained in police custody overnight and will appear before the Magistrates' Court this morning.





