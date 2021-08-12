Four To Appear In Court After Burglary

Written by YGTV Team on 12 August 2021 .

A UK national and three local juveniles will appear in court today following a burglary at a bar in the North District.

The incident happened just after 3am on Wednesday morning when entry was gained into the premises.

A statement from the RGP follows below:

Once inside, a slot machine was forced open and over £400 in cash was taken.

A member of the public who saw what was happening alerted a security guard at the runway, who then contacted the Royal Gibraltar Police.

On police arrival at the scene, detectives from the RGP’s Crime Scene Investigation team conducted a forensic examination and the case was handed to detectives in the Criminal Investigation Department.

At 0830hrs that same morning, uniformed officers stopped Riyen LEA, and three juveniles on Main Street.

All four persons were then arrested on suspicion of Theft – with LEA also arrested on suspicion of Possession of a Class B Drug.

Following a number of search warrants, interviews and an investigation by CID detectives, the defendants were later charged with the following offences.

∙ Riyen LEA, 34, of Varyl Begg Estate, was charged with Burglary and Possession of a Controlled Drug.

∙ A 17-year-old local male was charged with Burglary.

∙ A 17-year-old local male was charged with Handling Stolen Goods. ∙ A 14-year-old local female was charged with Handling Stolen Goods. The girl, 14, was bailed out to appear before the Juvenile Court later today.

LEA and the two male juveniles were remanded in custody at New Mole House until their court appearance later today.





