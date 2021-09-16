Two Jailed For Drugs Offences

Written by YGTV Team on 16 September 2021 .

Two people have been jailed for 12 months for the possession and possession with intent to supply of cocaine.

On the afternoon of Thursday 10 October 2019, Drug Squad officers were conducting an intelligence-led operation in the area of Devils Tower Road, targeting known suppliers of Class A Drugs.

At about 20:30 on that date, having observed two persons depositing what detectives believed to be Controlled Drugs within a roadside flower-bed, both persons were intercepted and detained by Police. They were identified as Jasmine CAMACHO (23) and Keiron LANG (25).

The item these persons had deposited was located and found to be a cigarette packet containing seven individual zip-lock type bags, each containing cocaine.

Both CAMACHO and LANG were arrested and conveyed to New Mole House Police Station, where they were interviewed by Drug Squad Detectives and later bailed out.

Both persons subsequently travelled to the UK, where they remained until returning to Gibraltar. On 2 August 2021, they were charged with the offences of Possession and Possession with Intent to Supply a Controlled Class A Drug.

Yesterday, CAMACHO and LANG appeared before the Magistrates Court, having previously pleaded guilty to all charges. They were each sentenced to 12 months imprisonment.