Teenager Fined £100 For Abusive Messages

Written by YGTV Team on 13 May 2022 .

A local teenager has been fined £100 for sending abusive and threatening messages to a transgender female juvenile.

Antony Gaivizo, 18, of Montagu Crescent, pleaded guilty to one charge of Improper Use of Public Electronics Communications Network and was sentenced at the Magistrates’ Court today.



On Saturday 5 March this year, the victim reported that whilst out with friends in the centre of town, she had been subjected to transphobic comments from a group of males, which is alleged to have included Gaivizo. The victim asked for officers to speak to the males about their behavior and did not want formal action taken.



On Friday 1 April, the allegation was put to Gaivizo, who denied that he had made transphobic comments towards the victim.



At 16:00 that same day, the victim contacted the police to report that she had received abusive and threatening messages and voice notes from Gaivizo’s Snap Chat account, which she saved and handed to the police.



Later that same day, Gaivizo was arrested, interviewed and bailed. He was charged for court yesterday.



Commissioner of Police Richard Ullger, said: “We take a zero-tolerance approach to crimes targeting people on the basis of their sexual orientation, race or religion.



“Although this type of crime in Gibraltar is rare, it won’t be tolerated in our society.



“I’m conscious that this type of incident could be underreported. So I want people to have the confidence in us to report such matters.”



To contact the police, call the Control Room on 72500 (non-emergencies), 199 emergencies or report online at www.police.gi/report-online



