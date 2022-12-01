Man Sentenced To Five Years’ Imprisonment For Child Sex Offences

Written by YGTV Team on 01 December 2022 .

Having been found guilty of a number of child sex offences in August 2022, a local man was yesterday sentenced to five years’ imprisonment.

A statement from the RGP follows below:

Nicholas Canepa, 34, of Mons Calpe Mews, was found guilty by the Supreme Court of the following offences:

1 x Sexual Assault of a child under 13 years - 3 years.

1 x Sexual Assault of a child under 13 years - 3years 6 months.

1 x Sexual Assault of a child under 13 years - 3 years.

1 x Sexual Assault of a child under 13 years - 3 years 6 months.

1 x Sexual Assault of a child under 13 years - 3 years 6 months.

1 x Sexual Assault of a child under 13 years - 4 years 6 months.

1 x Sexual Assault of a child under 13 years - 4 years.

1 x Sexual Assault of a child under 13 years - 5 years.

1 x Sexual Assault of a Child - 3 months.

All the above sentences are to be served concurrently, meaning that he will serve all the sentences at the same time.

The RGP investigation started in October 2020, when detectives from the Safeguarding Team first received a report and, as a result, the suspect was arrested. He was later interviewed and charged.

Detective Sergeant Jo Ullger, head of the Safeguarding Team said that: “We are satisfied with the outcome of the investigation as these type of crimes will not be accepted in our, or any community. I hope that the victim and her family can now finally have closure.”





